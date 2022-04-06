A Montgomery County man has been found guilty of murder in a Dec. 22, 2019, Silver Spring shooting that led to the victim's Christmas Day death.

A jury found 26-year-old Joshua Toure of Boyds guilty Tuesday of first-degree felony murder, second-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

According to authorities, Toure and the victim, 28-year-old Joseph Davis, were supposed to meet Dec. 22 so Davis could buy marijuana. A fight broke out after Toure robbed Davis, and Toure fired a total of six shots, hitting Davis three times.

Davis died from his wounds days later on Dec. 25, 2019.

“This sort of senseless violence within our neighborhoods is unacceptable. It is a reminder about how dangerous and potentially life-threatening the buying and selling of drugs on the street can be,” State’s Attorney John McCarthy said in a statement.

“Our hearts go out to the family of Joseph Davis as they continue to grieve, and we look forward to a significant sentence in this matter.”

Toure faces life in prison plus an additional 20 years. A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled yet.