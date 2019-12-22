Man shot in Montgomery County

A man was shot Sunday evening in Montgomery County, Maryland.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Treetop Lane in Fairland.

Montgomery County police said they received multiple 911 calls for shots fired in the area. When they arrived at the scene they found a 28-year-old man outside suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information should contact the Montgomery County Department of Police, 3rd District at (240) 773-6800.

