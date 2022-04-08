RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | More Russian troops in the east | For Russian diplomats, disinfo is part of job | Apartment block reflects new Ukraine
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » $8M in funding for…

$8M in funding for school-based wellness centers approved by Montgomery County Council

Kate Ryan | kryan@wtop.com

April 19, 2022, 11:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

In a series of hearings Tuesday, the Montgomery County Council approved spending designed to provide a range of services for young people and their families at the Maryland county’s high schools.

The council approved $3 million for portable classrooms, $2 million in funding for the wellness centers, and another $3 million for mental health programming and youth development programs.

Members of the public testified remotely, including Cristian Pereira, who explained that he was helped by programming available at the wellness center at Northwood High school.

Speaking in Spanish through a translator, he said he was encouraged by one of the specialists there to attend Montgomery College, and he is now working in a youth development program at Northwood.

In voting to approve the $8 million in funding, Council member Nancy Navarro told her colleagues on the council, “This, in my opinion, is a really, really awesome example of what these type of services do and why it is so important to invest in these.”

Expanding the types of programs available in the Montgomery County high school wellness centers to all high schools became a priority as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kate Ryan

As a member of the award-winning WTOP News, Kate is focused on state and local government. Her focus has always been on how decisions made in a council chamber or state house affect your house. She's also covered breaking news, education and more.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USCIS deputy to become TSA CIO

SCuBA gears up agencies to survive the ‘next’ SolarWinds attack

Congress upholds pay freeze for political appointees, vice president through end of 2022

USPS sets slower delivery standard for small packages, starting May 1

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up