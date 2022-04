Maryland-National Capital Park Police Horse Hondo has died at the age of 20.

"He was a 1 in a million horse who would have walked to the end of the earth if asked," police said of Hondo in a tweet. Police horse Hondo has died at 20 years old.

Maryland Park Police Horse Hondo, who trotted his way through both everyday and historical events all the same, has died at the age of 20.

The Montgomery County Division of the Maryland-National Capital Park Police announced his death on Twitter Thursday.

“He was a 1 in a million horse who would have walked to the end of the earth if asked,” police said in the tweet.

A dedicated public servant, Hondo attended presidential inaugurations and patrolled miles of trails, police said.