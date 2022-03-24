Montgomery Co. council member Andrew Friedson tests positive for COVID-19

Montgomery County, Maryland, council member Andrew Friedson has tested positive for the coronavirus, he said in a statement Thursday.

Friedson said he has “mild symptoms thanks to being vaccinated and boosted” and is working remotely from home while isolating.

He urged residents to get vaccinated and boosted.

“I continue to encourage all Montgomery County residents to take the necessary steps to stay as safe and as healthy as possible,” Friedson said. “If you haven’t already done so, please get vaccinated and boosted to help protect yourself, your family and our community against COVID-19.”

