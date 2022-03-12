Bicyclist critically injured after crash with tractor trailer in Montgomery Co.

A bicyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries on Friday evening after being hit by a tractor trailer in Germantown.

The man was riding his bike in Germantown when the crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Police said the bike and the tractor trailer were traveling north on Frederick Road, passing Stringtown Road.

While the truck was passing the bike, bicyclist hit the back of the trailer. He fell and was then hit by the trailer, police said.

The driver of the tractor trailer wasn’t injured and stayed on the scene, police said.

The bicyclist was hospitalized and police didn’t identify him.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the crash to contact their Collision Reconstruction Unit detectives at 240-773-6620.