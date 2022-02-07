News you can booze: Montgomery Co. alcohol stores resume normal hours

Booze stores in Montgomery County, Maryland, are back to normal hours after reducing them in January due to COVID-19-related staffing shortages.

Starting Monday, Alcohol Beverage Services stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

There are 26 retail stores throughout Montgomery County.

Find them online.