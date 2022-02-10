Montgomery County likely to drop indoor mask mandate soon, but officials urge caution for schools

Officials in Montgomery County, Maryland, said on Thursday they expect the county’s indoor mask mandate to expire Feb. 21 in light of improving COVID metrics, but they said that masks in schools is a separate decision governed by the Maryland State Department of Education.

Officials in Montgomery County, Maryland, said on Thursday they expect the county’s indoor mask mandate to expire Feb. 21 in light of improving COVID metrics, but that masking in schools is a separate decision governed by the Maryland State Department of Education.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan asked the state Board of Education on Thursday to end its mask requirement for schools, arguing there was “growing consensus among medical professionals, parents and bipartisan state officials” for dropping the policy.

But Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said that would be premature.

“He can say whatever he wants, but I think he would serve us all better if he was a little bit more patient about it and got us at least into the moderate transmission range,” Elrich said during his weekly COVID-19 meeting with county officials on Thursday.

Elrich pointed out that despite the recent sharp decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, the county, as well as the state, are still in high transmission — a level that in the past triggered additional restrictions, not fewer ones. High transmission is defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as 100 or more cases per 100,000 people or a positivity rate of 10% or higher in the past seven days.

“So I don’t understand what logically has changed if high transmission was deemed to be too high level of spread to have taken protections off and actually triggered protections,” Elrich said, adding that every time the Hogan loosened restrictions, cases went up.

“I don’t believe anybody will be unduly harmed by waiting another couple of weeks and wearing a mask. I haven’t been harmed in two years of wearing a mask and I don’t know anybody really who has,” Elrich said.

“Hopefully he’ll give the school systems latitude to make their own decisions. I would’ve been happier if he’d just have said any school system that hits moderate can take it off, and that way different schools can hit it at different times.”

But Elrich said he’s confident the county is heading in the right direction. “The trends are very good. We are likely to be out of high transmission in the not-too-distant future.”

Continuing to encourage people to get booster shots is key to achieving that metric, Elrich said, including teens who are now eligible for boosters. Also important is vaccinating younger children.

On that note, Sean O’Donnell, Montgomery County’s public health emergency manager, said county officials participated in a nationwide call with Pfizer and the CDC Wednesday night to get an update on a possible Pfizer vaccine for children younger than 5.

He said the Food and Drug Administration is scheduled to look at the data on the vaccine Feb. 15, “and we’ve been notified that we may receive shipments of vaccine as early as the week of Feb. 21” if the vaccine receives emergency use authorization.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

