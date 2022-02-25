Montgomery Co. schools changes mask requirements for new athletic season

Montgomery County Public Schools are making the wearing of masks options for student athletes and coaches during events like practice starting next week.

Montgomery County, Maryland, schools are making mask wearing optional for student-athletes and coaches during events such as practice, starting next week.

Montgomery County Public Schools’ athletics program detailed the policy change in a letter dated Friday, along with adjustments to quarantine guidelines for athletes, citing a local decrease in case rates.

MCPS Athletics says masks and face coverings will become optional starting Tuesday for student athletes, coaches and officials while taking part in practice, team activities and games across all the program’s sports.

The new guidelines also apply to locker rooms and team benches.

“Individuals who are not fully vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear masks or face coverings when indoors,” MCPS said.

The change only applies to athletes and team officials: Spectators and other event personnel will still be required to wear masks indoors.

In alignment with MCPS and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, quarantine guidance will also change as of March 1: Students who test positive for COVID-19 will have to isolate at home for five days, shortening the previous 10-day period.

Full details on the MCPS Return to R.A.I.S.E. plan are available online.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.