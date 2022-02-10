Montgomery Co. council member suggests renaming library after Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee

A Montgomery County, Maryland, council member wants to rename Silver Spring Library after Charles McGee, a former Tuskegee Airman who died in his Bethesda home at the age of 102.

A Montgomery County, Maryland, council member wants to rename Silver Spring Library after Brig. Gen. Charles McGee, a former Tuskegee Airman who died in mid-January.

Council Member Will Jawando sent his request in a letter to County Executive Marc Elrich on Thursday. The letter states McGee fought against racism and paved the way for other Black service members during his long career, including his service with the group of all-Black airmen in World War II.

At a Thursday meeting with Elrich and county officials, Elrich said he supports the measure.

McGee was a county resident for years, and Jawando said he served as a role model who engaged with young people and “always prioritized learning.”

“It would be fitting that one of our largest county libraries — a place where we learn about history and also seek to better ourselves — be named after a man of such great honor,” Jawando wrote in the letter.

After serving with the Tuskegee Airmen, McGee went on to fly in hundreds of combat missions during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He died at 102.

“It was my honor to get to know Brig. Gen. McGee and his family over the years,” Jawando said. “He was a man of integrity, intelligence, and grace. His memory will live on for years to come and we must do our part to keep his memory alive.”

The decorated veteran died in his sleep at his home in Bethesda on Jan. 16. A public viewing was held last Saturday in D.C. and a private funeral followed on Sunday.

The full letter is online.