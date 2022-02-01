CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. leaders push for boosters | Quick ruling promised in Va. mask lawsuit | After staffing crunch, who will teach kids? | Latest COVID data
Man arrested in Montgomery Co. after allegedly firing at officers

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

February 1, 2022, 12:53 PM

A man was arrested in Montgomery County, Maryland, Tuesday morning after leading police on a chase during which he allegedly fired at officers.

A spokesperson for the Maryland National Capital Park Police said someone at the Olney Swim Center called them around 9:40 Tuesday morning and said a possible theft suspect was inside.

When officers showed up, he drove off down Georgia Avenue, the police said, and crashed his car about a mile down the road at King William Drive.

The police said he ran off, then turned and fired at officers who were chasing him, hitting an empty parked car. He was found behind a house and arrested later, the police said.

No one was hurt.

WTOP’s Thomas Robertson contributed to this report.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

