Man arrested in Montgomery Co. after allegedly firing at officers

A man was arrested in Montgomery County, Maryland, Tuesday morning after leading police on a chase during which he allegedly fired at officers.

A man was arrested in Montgomery County, Maryland, Tuesday morning after leading police on a chase during which he allegedly fired at officers.

A spokesperson for the Maryland National Capital Park Police said someone at the Olney Swim Center called them around 9:40 Tuesday morning and said a possible theft suspect was inside.

When officers showed up, he drove off down Georgia Avenue, the police said, and crashed his car about a mile down the road at King William Drive.

The police said he ran off, then turned and fired at officers who were chasing him, hitting an empty parked car. He was found behind a house and arrested later, the police said.

No one was hurt.

WTOP’s Thomas Robertson contributed to this report.