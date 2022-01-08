CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Local universities expand booster requirements | MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | No mask, vaccine mandates in Va. House | Latest numbers
Silver Spring apartment complex fire displaces dozens of residents

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

January 8, 2022, 1:04 PM

A fire at the Flower Branch Apartments in Silver Spring, Maryland, left dozens of residents displaced Jan. 8, 2022. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue)

A fire that broke out at a Silver Spring, Maryland, apartment complex early Saturday morning forced at least one resident to jump from a second-story balcony and left dozens displaced from their homes, a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson said.

Pete Piringer with Montgomery County fire said the fire began around 4 a.m. in the living room of a second-story apartment in the four-level Flower Branch Apartments in the 8500 block of Garland Avenue.

The resident of that apartment was in the bedroom when the fire started, and was not able to get to the door to exit. Instead, he jumped from the balcony to safety.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, numerous people were trapped outside on their balconies, with temperatures in the teens. Rescue workers were able to get all of them down without incident, Piringer said.

The Red Cross of the National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region said it is currently assisting around 50 individuals, including more than one dozen children.

No residents or firefighters were injured in the incident, according to Piringer.

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental, according to Piringer, and he estimated damages to be over $100,000.

The residents who were displaced from their homes were taken to a library across the street from the complex.

Flower Branch Apartments was also the site of an explosion that claimed the lives of seven people, including two children, in 2016.

The National Transportation and Safety board concluded that a defective indoor mercury service regulator was the probable cause of that explosion.

Below is the area where the fire broke out:

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017.

