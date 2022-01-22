CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Police release sketch of man suspected of breaking into Silver Spring home, climbing into girl’s bed

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

January 22, 2022, 9:24 AM

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, say a girl woke up to find a man lying in her bed in her Silver Spring home and officers are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect.

On Jan. 14 at about 4:30 a.m., Montgomery County Police officers responded to the 500 block of Thayer Avenue for the report of a burglary, according to a news release.

A young female victim woke up to an unknown man lying in her bed, according to police.

Montgomery County Police have released a sketch of a man suspected of breaking into a home and getting into bed with a juvenile. (Courtesy Montgomery County Police)

When the girl told the suspect to get out of her bed, he got up and left the victim’s room, police said.

Detectives determined that the suspect may have gained entry through an unlocked window, according to the release.

The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 25 to 30 years old, tall and thin. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and shorts.

Anyone with additional information or comes into contact with the man in the sketch is asked to contact Montgomery County Police at 240-773-5400.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

