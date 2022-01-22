Police release sketch of man suspected of breaking into Silver Spring home, climbing into girl’s bed

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, have released a sketch of a suspect in a Silver Spring burglary last week and are asking for the public's help in locating him.

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, say a girl woke up to find a man lying in her bed in her Silver Spring home and officers are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect.

On Jan. 14 at about 4:30 a.m., Montgomery County Police officers responded to the 500 block of Thayer Avenue for the report of a burglary, according to a news release.

A young female victim woke up to an unknown man lying in her bed, according to police.

When the girl told the suspect to get out of her bed, he got up and left the victim’s room, police said.

Detectives determined that the suspect may have gained entry through an unlocked window, according to the release.

The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 25 to 30 years old, tall and thin. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and shorts.

Anyone with additional information or comes into contact with the man in the sketch is asked to contact Montgomery County Police at 240-773-5400.