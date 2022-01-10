Montgomery Co. schools investigating accusations of racist remarks during HS basketball game

For the third time in recent months, Montgomery County, Maryland, is looking into racist remarks allegedly made by students at two schools.

For the third time in recent months, Montgomery County, Maryland, is looking into racist remarks allegedly made by students at two schools.

In a message to the community, Jeff Sullivan, the schools’ director of Systemwide Athletics, said students at Albert Einstein and Sherwood high schools, allegedly made racist remarks to each other at a girls’ junior varsity basketball game Saturday.

This follows two similar incidents at girls’ soccer and volleyball games in October that prompted a series of meetings to “repair the harm.”

“We will not tolerate statements or actions that harm or discriminate against others,” Sullivan said, adding that there will be accountability.

He said the alleged incidents will be investigate and those involved will be “disciplined to the fullest extent” per the school system’s Code of Conduct and the rules and regulations that govern school sports.

Additionally, along with ensuring accountability and appropriate apologies, restorative practices will be “initiated as appropriate,” Sullivan said.