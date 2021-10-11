Coronavirus News: Hospitals still struggling to meet demand | What to know about waning Pfizer immunity | Is trick-or-treating safe? | Latest cases in DC region
‘Unacceptable’ — Montgomery Co. leaders react to reports of racist abuse at high school games

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com
Kate Ryan | kryan@wtop.com

October 11, 2021, 2:49 PM

Principals from two Montgomery County, Maryland, high schools are meeting with students and school equity teams Monday to deal with racist comments made at recent sporting events.

The incidents happened at girls’ soccer and volleyball games between students from Einstein and Sherwood high schools Sept. 30 and Oct. 4. At each, students and student-athletes from Einstein were subjected to what Einstein principal Mark Brown called in a letter to parents “racist and sexist” comments from the Sherwood spectator section.

Brown said the comments led Sherwood principal Tim Britton to call him and apologize.

On Monday, the two schools seek to meet up in what Brown called “restorative circles,” aiming to “highlight and work through the harm” that bigoted language can cause.

Brown said, however, that that wasn’t all: “While restorative circles help, the students and spectators who engage in this offensive behavior need to be addressed directly and specifically. Being part of an athletic team and attending athletic events are privileges that can be taken away.”

In an online briefing Monday, Montgomery County Council President Tom Hucker called the behavior “completely unacceptable and outrageous,” while Vice President Gabe Albornoz called them “not in line with our culture and our community.”

He said school sports organizations should have their own policies on reacting to such problems, and that all groups should make sure “there is no wrong door to report incidents of hate or racism in this county.”

COVID-19 numbers

Also on Monday’s call, public health emergency preparedness manager Sean O’Donnell said that he expected the Food and Drug Administration would be looking at data and making a call on booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines this week. A booster shot has already been recommended for the Pfizer vaccine among those who are over 65 or whose health conditions or jobs put them at increased risk.

O’Donnell also said the county was still in a state of “substantial” community transmission of COVID-19, according to the federal standard, which is what the county relies upon, as opposed to the different Maryland standard, which would put the county in the “moderate” category.

He added that Black county residents are within one percentage point of white residents in vaccinations, while Hispanic and Asian residents are even higher.

That said, the case rate among Hispanic and Black populations, and the hospitalization rate among Black residents, are both higher than the average, O’Donnell said.

