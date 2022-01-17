Money dispute led to wife’s killing outside bank, police say

The man who's accused of running over and killing his wife Friday outside a bank in Colesville, Maryland, told police the couple had been arguing over money issues.

The man who’s accused of running over and killing his wife Friday outside a bank in Colesville, Maryland, said the couple had been arguing over money, the police said.

Himanshu Maganlal Tanna told detectives with the Montgomery County police that he wanted to get out of a lease for the family’s liquor business — Wheaton Park Beer & Wine — while Alka Himanshu Tanna did not. And according to court documents, the 59-year-old husband also told police that he believed his wife had been spending some of the $200,000 they kept in their home without explaining why.

Alka Himanshu Tanna, also 59, had been doing business late Friday morning at the Capital One bank branch on New Hampshire Avenue when she was hit in the parking lot. She was run over a second time, police say, before the Lexus SUV slammed into an exterior pillar at the bank and a light pole.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, and her husband of nearly 40 years now faces first-degree murder charges.