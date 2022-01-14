CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some Va. school systems keeping mask mandate | Is omicron a turning point? | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Woman struck, killed by SUV driven by husband outside Silver Spring bank

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

January 14, 2022, 6:12 PM

A woman was killed by her husband in front of a bank in Silver Spring, Maryland, after he ran her over with an SUV multiple times, police say.

It happened Friday just before noon in front of the Capital One Bank at the corner of New Hampshire Avenue and Wolf Drive.

The wife, identified as Alka Himanshu Tanna, 59, of Silver Spring, was handling business for the couple’s store, and when she left the bank, police said her husband, Himanshu Maganlal Tanna, 59, who was in a different vehicle, intentionally struck her as she tried to cross the parking lot.

Himanshu Tanna reversed the vehicle and hit his wife again before striking a light pole that left the vehicle disabled, a Montgomery County police spokesperson said.

Police said Himanshu Tanna was arrested without incident. He has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond in the Montgomery County Detention Center in Rockville.

WTOP’s Megan Cloherty contributed to this report.

Lauren Hamilton

Lauren Hamilton is an Associate Producer at WTOP. She is a senior student at the University of Maryland, having written for a variety of campus publications and as a reporter at the campus radio station, WMUC 88.1. She began as an intern with WTOP in the summer of 2021.

