COVID issues force Montgomery Co. ABS stores to scale back hours

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

January 11, 2022, 4:42 PM

COVID-related staffing issues have forced Montgomery County, Maryland’s Department of Alcohol Beverage Services to temporarily reduce hours at all 26 of its retail locations.

Starting Wednesday, stores will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. On Sundays, stores will be open from noon to 5 p.m.

Staffing issues had forced the department’s Poolesville location to close, but the department said it will reopen on Wednesday.

“ABS remains committed to excellent customer service,” said Kathie Durbin, the director of the county’s ABS, “and we look forward to returning to regular hours once this current wave has passed.”

Jack Pointer

Jack contributes to WTOP.com when he's not working as the afternoon/evening radio writer. In a previous life, he helped edit The Dallas Morning News and Chicago Tribune.

