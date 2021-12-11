Private high school in Montgomery Co. shifts online after COVID case spike

Students at a private high school in Bethesda, Maryland, will return to the online classroom because of a sharp spike in COVID cases.

Students at a private high school in Bethesda, Maryland, will return to the online classroom because of a sharp spike in COVID cases.

The move at Georgetown Prep followed 30 students testing positive for the virus.

A spokeswoman at the all-boys Catholic high school told WTOP that the cases were discovered as part of the school’s mandatory weekly coronavirus testing.

No teachers tested positive and students were given the day off on Friday so teachers could prepare for the coming week of virtual learning.

The post-Thanksgiving surge is not unusual — Maryland’s school outbreak tracker said that, over the week before the surge, more than two dozen schools reported outbreaks of more than 20 cases.

The highest case number is at Youth’s Benefit Elementary in Harford County, with 101 cases.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.