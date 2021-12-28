CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Where to get a COVID test this week | DC Fire & EMS sees jump in COVID-19 cases | How did DC react to omicron variant? | Latest DC area COVID data
Police ask for public’s help identifying Bethesda bank robbery suspect

Julie Gallagher | jgallagher@wtop.com

December 28, 2021, 4:25 PM

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man suspected of robbing a bank in Bethesda, Maryland, Monday afternoon.

Montgomery County police have released surveillance photos in hopes someone will be able to identify him.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying this man. (Courtesy Montgomery County police)

The robbery happened around 1:45 p.m., police said, at the Wells Fargo bank on the 4900 block of Elm Street.

Police said the suspect entered the bank, approached a teller and handed a note threatening and demanding money. Police said the teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money to the suspect, who then fled the scene.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has any relevant information about the robbery is asked to call police at 240-773-5070, 240-773-TIPS, or 866-411-TIPS (8477).

Below is the area where the robbery took place:

Julie Gallagher

Julie Gallagher is a freelance digital writer and editor for WTOP.com. She previously covered the 2020 election with CNN and has bylines in The Lily, WIRED, NBC Washington, The Baltimore Sun, Washington City Paper and more.

