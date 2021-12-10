Montgomery County: New year, new parking rates

Starting on Jan. 3, parking in Montgomery County will cost drivers a little extra.

This New Year, Montgomery County, Maryland is rolling out new parking rates. Starting on Jan. 3, parking in the county will cost drivers a little extra.

The change applies to all county-operated garages, parking lots and street meters.

Increased rates will be phased in between January and April. Parking revenues will go to management, maintenance and improvements of parking programs and services. Some of the revenue will also go to other programs, including Urban Districts which is responsible for streetscape improvements, lighting maintenance and clean-and-safe crews in downtown areas.

Off-street facilities will have lower rates and a premium will be placed for on-street parking, in what the county said is an effort to improve traffic management, public safety and provide convenient spaces.

The lots where hourly rates will increase Jan. 3 are as follows:

Bethesda Lots — $2 — 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday

Bethesda Garages 40, 47, 57 — $1.75 — 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday

Bethesda Garages 31, 35, 36, 42, 49 — $1.50 — 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday

Silver Spring Garages 3, 7, 9, 16 — $1.25 — 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday

Silver Spring Lots — $1.25 (no price change) — 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday

Silver Spring Garages 58, 60, 61 — $1.25 (no price change) — 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday

Wheaton Streets — $1.25 — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday

Wheaton Garages — $1 — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday

The following lots will have increases to hourly rates on dates after Jan. 3:

Jan. 10, Wheaton Lots — $1 — 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday

Jan. 18, Silver Spring Garage 2, 4, 5, 55 — $1 (no price change) — 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday

Feb. 1, Bethesda Garage 11 — $1.50 — 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

April 1, Silver Spring Streets — $2 (no price change) — 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday

Parking permit rates will increase on Feb. 1:

Silver Spring Convenience Access Pass (garages 60, 61) — $195 per month

Silver Spring Daily Permit — $15

Bethesda Convenience Access Pass and Parking Convenience Sticker — $195 per month

Bethesda Daily Permit and Lost Ticket — $22.50

All other rates will stay the same.

The new rates were approved by a county resolution and are part of the county’s budget process for 2022.