Montgomery Co. Public Schools make COVID-related safety adjustments, opt not to go virtual

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

December 17, 2021, 11:29 PM

Montgomery County Public Schools are making some adjustments to how they operate in light of increasing COVID-19 case rates in the D.C. region, though they are stopping short of canceling in-person instruction or athletics, the school system announced Friday.

Even as neighboring Prince George’s County shifts to virtual instruction, MCPS say they will not return to online learning unless made to do so by local or state officials. The school system said their system-wide case rate remains lower than others in the state.

That said, they are implementing changes to combat the rising case rates. They have suspended in-person, non-athletic extracurricular activities outside the school day from Monday, Dec. 20, through Friday, Jan. 7. Scheduled games and practices will take place as planned.

Because of the vaccination requirement for athletic programs, the school system said practices and games could go on as scheduled. All games during the winter break from Dec. 23 through Jan. 2 have been canceled. Beginning Monday, any team that has three or more positive COVID-19 cases will be forced to pause the program for 14 days.

Audiences at athletic competitions will be required to wear masks at all times.

The school system said they will be increasing the amount of COVID-19 screening they do in the new year, and ask that parents give permission for their children to take part in the testing program.

Anyone who suspects they have contracted COVID-19 is being asked to get tested and stay home until the results come in.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

