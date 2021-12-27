Montgomery Co. man accused of stealing from adult store

A Maryland man is accused of breaking in and taking merchandise from a Montgomery County adult store -- twice.

Marcel Ivan Alvarez, 23, of Rockville has been arrested on charges of second-degree burglary, malicious destruction of property, and theft.

According to Rockville police, he broke into the Knock First Adult Store and Couples Boutique early Dec. 18 and 23 and took “numerous adult toys and erotic products” worth $2,400. Both times, he allegedly threw a large rock to smash the glass in the store’s front door.

When police responded to a security alarm call on Dec. 23, they saw a car fleeing the scene. The following night, a Rockville police officer on patrol in the 1000 block of Rockville Pike saw what appeared to be the same car leaving the scene of the adult store the night before.

The officer stopped the vehicle, and police said the driver tried to flee, striking the police car in the process. Alvarez was arrested, police said, based on evidence and his admission of involvement.

Alvarez was released on a $250 bond.