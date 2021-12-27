CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden's COVID-19 test giveaway | Self-report positive tests in DC | DC Health contractor reserves COVID-19 tests | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery Co. man accused…

Montgomery Co. man accused of stealing from adult store

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

December 27, 2021, 5:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Maryland man is accused of breaking in and taking merchandise from a Montgomery County adult store — twice.

Marcel Ivan Alvarez, 23, of Rockville has been arrested on charges of second-degree burglary, malicious destruction of property, and theft.

According to Rockville police, he broke into the Knock First Adult Store and Couples Boutique early Dec. 18 and 23 and took “numerous adult toys and erotic products” worth $2,400. Both times, he allegedly threw a large rock to smash the glass in the store’s front door.

When police responded to a security alarm call on Dec. 23, they saw a car fleeing the scene. The following night, a Rockville police officer on patrol in the 1000 block of Rockville Pike saw what appeared to be the same car leaving the scene of the adult store the night before.

The officer stopped the vehicle, and police said the driver tried to flee, striking the police car in the process. Alvarez was arrested, police said, based on evidence and his admission of involvement.

Alvarez was released on a $250 bond.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPS sees more on-time holiday deliveries, despite surge in COVID-19 quarantines

Biden signs $768.2 billion defense spending bill into law

Biden makes 2022 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

Balfour Beatty Communities to pay millions in fines after pleading guilty to defrauding military

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up