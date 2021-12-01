Missing Silver Spring 1-year-old found safe on New York City subway; father in custody

A 1-year-old girl reported missing in Silver Spring, Maryland, was found safe in New York City Wednesday after being spotted by a passenger on a subway train, Montgomery County police said.

Ziona Amaya and her mother, Sandy Barrientos, were reported missing on Nov. 28. Barrientos was found safe, but Amaya was still reported missing and had last been seen with her father, 28-year-old Cornelius Smith.

A passenger recognized Smith from the Montgomery County police news release that had been posted to a Facebook group called Black and Missing, Inc. The post had been shared over 1,400 times.

The passenger then took a picture of Smith and Amaya and called Montgomery County police to report the sighting. The pair was picked up with the help of the New York City Police Department, and Smith was taken into custody.

Amaya is reported to be in good health and unharmed, according to police.