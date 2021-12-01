CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan urges Marylanders to get tested | Prince George's Co. libraries providing free tests | Labs testing for omicron variant | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Missing Silver Spring 1-year-old…

Missing Silver Spring 1-year-old found safe on New York City subway; father in custody

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

December 1, 2021, 4:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A 1-year-old girl reported missing in Silver Spring, Maryland, was found safe in New York City on Wednesday after being spotted by a passenger on a subway train, Montgomery County police said.

Ziona Amaya and her mother, Sandy Barrientos, were reported missing on Nov. 28. Barrientos was found safe, but Amaya was still reported missing and had last been seen with her father, 28-year-old Cornelius Smith.

A passenger recognized Smith from the Montgomery County police news release that had been posted to a Facebook group called Black and Missing, Inc. The post had been shared over 1,400 times.

The passenger then took a picture of Smith and Amaya and called Montgomery County police to report the sighting. The pair was picked up with the help of the New York City Police Department, and Smith was taken into custody.

Amaya is reported to be in good health and unharmed, according to police.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VA resuming EHR deployments in March, restructuring management of massive project

The Marine Corps has not granted any religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine

CISA names big tech, financial execs and others to Cybersecurity Advisory Committee

Court orders halt to federal contractor vaccine mandate in 3 states

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up