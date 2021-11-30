Police searching for 1-year-old Silver Spring girl

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are looking for a 1-year-old girl, and they are asking the public for help.

Ziona Amaya was last seen with her father, Cornelius Smith, 28, Sunday around 6 p.m. The Silver Spring girl and her mother, Sandy Barrientos, had been reported missing that day. Barrientos has been located safe and unharmed, and police said Ziona Amaya is reportedly with Smith.

The girl has brown eyes and black hair, and she was wearing a pink jacket, green pants, pink sneakers and a pink hat.

Smith is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie, possibly with pink flowers on it, and black pants. He has a tattoo on his right arm that says “Veda” and another one by his left eye of a musical note. Police also said that he was carrying a black diaper bag for the child.

Police said Smith may be using public transportation to get him and the child around the D.C. area.

The family is concerned for their welfare, and anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ziona Amaya and Smith should call police at 301-279-8000 or the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400.