Maryland trooper struck on I-270

A Maryland State Trooper was taken to the hospital after the officer was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 270 on Wednesday morning.

The trooper was on a traffic stop when struck at 6:15 a.m. in the southbound I-270 lanes just before West Montgomery Avenue.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer tweeted the trooper was taken to a hospital with injuries but is expected to be OK.

WTOP Traffic reports the High Occupancy Vehicle lane and another left lane remain closed.

Update – SB I270 at West Montgomery Ave., Route 28, collision, pedestrian struck (MD State Trooper) @MCFRS_EMIHS transporting 1 adult Pri2 trauma, NLT https://t.co/pkLytWehRz pic.twitter.com/CThrDLAbgC — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) December 1, 2021

No information on the trooper’s condition or identity have been released by the Maryland State Police.

Police have sent a crash team to investigate.