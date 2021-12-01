CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Obama, Fauci visit DC vaccination clinic | Md. House Republicans push to keep some COVID protocols | Tougher testing requirements for travelers | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Maryland trooper struck on I-270

Acacia James | ajames@wtop.com

December 1, 2021, 7:27 AM

A Maryland State Trooper was taken to the hospital after the officer was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 270 on Wednesday morning.

The trooper was on a traffic stop when struck at 6:15 a.m. in the southbound I-270 lanes just before West Montgomery Avenue.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer tweeted the trooper was taken to a hospital with injuries but is expected to be OK.

WTOP Traffic reports the High Occupancy Vehicle lane and another left lane remain closed.

No information on the trooper’s condition or identity have been released by the Maryland State Police.

Police have sent a crash team to investigate.

