CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Bowser introduces vaccine mandate for DC businesses | Montgomery Co. exec wants vaccine requirement | GWU to begin spring virtually | Latest DC region trends
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Man killed in downtown…

Man killed in downtown Bethesda stabbing identified

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

December 22, 2021, 4:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Montgomery County police identified the man who was found dead in a downtown Bethesda, Maryland, shopping center Monday. Three teens have been charged in his killing.

Police said Wednesday they found Lawrence Richard Wilson Jr., 33, dead in a stairwell at the Target on Wisconsin Avenue after getting a call about a stabbing death around 8:15 p.m.

Later that evening, the police said, Joshua Wright, 17, arrived at the Second District Station to report that he witnessed the stabbing.

Police said Wright, in statements, identified Antonio Lawrence, 16, and Blaise Uchemadu, 18. Detectives connected the three as suspects.

According to authorities, Lawrence and Uchemadu both admitted their involvement related to the robbery and stabbing of Wilson.

Police said Uchemadu admitted to going to the Target with the intention of robbing Wilson for marijuana. Court documents show that Uchemadu and Wilson lived in the same home.

The three teens are being charged as adults. They face first-degree murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery charges and are being held without bond.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with more information should call Montgomery County Police’s Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or 240-773-TIPS.

WTOP’s Megan Cloherty contributed to this report.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden makes 2022 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

Agencies set tentative reentry dates for managers and senior executives in January

Another year, another call for 'major legislative reforms' to the federal pay system

Air Force spouse creates Five and Thrive program to prioritize military families

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up