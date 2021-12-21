CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Moderna: Hopeful sign for boosters | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
Montgomery Co. police say man found dead near Shops of Wisconsin

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

December 21, 2021, 1:44 AM

Montgomery County Police have started an investigation into the death of a man found in Bethesda, Maryland.

The unidentified man was found dead around 8:15 p.m., when officers came to the 6800 block of Wisconsin Avenue, near the Shops of Wisconsin shopping mall.

Police spokesperson Casandra Tressler said officers were responding to an incident involving the man but did not specify the nature of the call.

She told WTOP that the investigation is ongoing and could not provide any further details.

A rough estimation of the location is included below.

 

This is a developing story.

Lauren Hamilton

Lauren Hamilton is an Associate Producer at WTOP. She is a senior student at the University of Maryland, having written for a variety of campus publications and as a reporter at the campus radio station, WMUC 88.1. She began as an intern with WTOP in the summer of 2021.

