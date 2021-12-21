Montgomery Co. police say man found dead near Shops of Wisconsin

Montgomery County Police have started an investigation into the death of man found in Bethesda, Maryland.

The unidentified man was found dead around 8:15 p.m., when officers came to the 6800 block of Wisconsin Avenue, near the Shops of Wisconsin shopping mall.

Police spokesperson Casandra Tressler said officers were responding to an incident involving the man but did not specify the nature of the call.

She told WTOP that the investigation is ongoing and could not provide any further details.

A rough estimation of the location is included below.

This is a developing story.