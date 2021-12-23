Man arrested in fatal Silver Spring shooting

A man wanted in connection to the shooting death of a Silver Spring, Maryland, man in late November has been arrested on a charge of first-degree murder.

A man wanted in connection to the shooting death of a Silver Spring, Maryland, man in late November has been arrested on a charge of first-degree murder.

Tremayne Middleton Dorsey, 43, was arrested Wednesday in Colonial Heights, Virginia, police said in a news release. He is accused of shooting James Richard Beverly, 39, on Nov. 30.

Montgomery County police said Dorsey forced his way inside a home on the 12300 block of Treetop Drive in Silver Spring, where he shot and killed Beverly.

Dorsey is facing extradition to Montgomery County.