HOLIDAY NEWS: Dec. 23 is Festivus | Grocery stores open Christmas Eve | Christmas forecast | Tipping for holidays | Less tension for holidays
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Man arrested in fatal…

Man arrested in fatal Silver Spring shooting

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

December 23, 2021, 6:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man wanted in connection to the shooting death of a Silver Spring, Maryland, man in late November has been arrested on a charge of first-degree murder.

Tremayne Middleton Dorsey, 43, was arrested Wednesday in Colonial Heights, Virginia, police said in a news release. He is accused of shooting James Richard Beverly, 39, on Nov. 30.

Montgomery County police said Dorsey forced his way inside a home on the 12300 block of Treetop Drive in Silver Spring, where he shot and killed Beverly.

Dorsey is facing extradition to Montgomery County.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Air Force sets up new military family program led by chief of staff's wife

Balfour Beatty Communities to pay millions in fines after pleading guilty to defrauding military

OMB seeking feedback on first-ever PMA learning agenda

Once again in 2022, your actual federal pay raise depends a lot on where you work

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up