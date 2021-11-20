Pedestrian struck by car, killed in crosswalk in Montgomery Co. Maryland

A pedestrian died after being hit by a car while walking in a crosswalk on Friday morning in Wheaton, Maryland, according to Montgomery County Police.

Police say they responded to the collision at the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Mason Street around 8:22 a.m.

A blue 2006 Toyota Camry was driving southbound on Georgia Avenue when it struck a pedestrian in the crosswalk between Georgia Avenue and Mason Street, police said.

Police identified the pedestrian as a 50-year-old woman from Silver Spring. She was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and later died, police said.

Police are investigating the crash and asking anyone with information to call the department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit at (240) 773-6620.

Below is a map of the intersection where the crash happened: