CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Pedestrian struck by car,…

Pedestrian struck by car, killed in crosswalk in Montgomery Co. Maryland

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

November 20, 2021, 7:57 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A pedestrian died after being hit by a car while walking in a crosswalk on Friday morning in Wheaton, Maryland, according to Montgomery County Police.

Police say they responded to the collision at the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Mason Street around 8:22 a.m.

A blue 2006 Toyota Camry was driving southbound on Georgia Avenue when it struck a pedestrian in the crosswalk between Georgia Avenue and Mason Street, police said.

Police identified the pedestrian as a 50-year-old woman from Silver Spring. She was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and later died, police said.

Police are investigating the crash and asking anyone with information to call the department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit at (240) 773-6620.

Below is a map of the intersection where the crash happened:

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

Biden administration details initial vision, three top priorities under President's Management Agenda

CDO Council gets tips on how to recruit talent, share data across agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up