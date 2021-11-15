CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. mask mandate back soon | Tracking racial disparities in kids' vaccinations | UK extends booster program | Latest vaccine rates
Montgomery Co. prosecutors reveal list of officers with integrity issues

Gigi Barnett | gbarnett@wtop.com

November 15, 2021, 10:25 PM

The State Attorney’s Office in Montgomery County, Maryland, released a list of 44 officers Monday whose credibility might be called into question at trial.

Nearly half of the officers are still on the force at five county police agencies, including the Montgomery County Police Department. The rest are retired.

Prosecutors began compiling the names weeks ago after a state law went into effect in October, making more police records open to the public. It has also forced prosecutors to unveil the names.

In a statement to WTOP News, the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office said prosecutors have, “identified individuals for whom there may be impeachment material concerning truth, veracity or bias” and placed them on the list.

So far, prosecutors in Baltimore City and Prince George’s County have released a “do not call” list, promising not to call officers with integrity issues to testify.

Montgomery County said it will not call its list by the same name because it may still use the testimony of those officers.

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 35, the police union that represents officers, said it is concerned about the list and the potential damage it may do to an officer’s career.

“It’s important to remember that the State’s Attorney’s office currently support the testimony from almost all MCPD officers on this list,” the union wrote in a statement.

The union also said prosecutors haven’t provided a way for vindicated officers to remove their names from the list.

Prosecutors said they are in constant contact with the county’s police agencies. They will review the outcomes of each officer’s investigation or hearing to remove or keep their names on the list.

