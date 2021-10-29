Prince George’s County, Baltimore release names of officers who can’t be put on witness stand

Prince George's County and Baltimore City in Maryland have released the names of police officers who are described as having engaged in conduct that renders their potential testimony as not credible.

Prince George’s County and Baltimore City in Maryland have now released lists with names of police officers who are described as having engaged in conduct that renders their potential testimony as not credible.

A change in the Maryland State Legislature now allows the release of “do not call lists.”

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy and Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby advocated for and testified in support of the change in the Maryland Public Information Act that would give prosecutors and the public greater access to personnel records.

“This is another important step in ensuring the integrity of the justice system,” Braveboy said. “We appreciate the brave officers who put their lives on the line every day, shouldering the responsibility for keeping our communities safe and helping those in need with honor and integrity. However, holding those officers accountable who risk the credibility of their departments and the integrity of cases brought to the justice system is the job of the State’s Attorney.”

The police accountability law, known as Anton’s Law, went into effect Oct. 1. It recategorized records of police investigation; they are no longer personnel records.

There are 57 officers on the Prince George’s County list from the county police department, including 17 who are currently employed. The charges range from misconduct in office to assault and murder.

There are also 12 people from smaller municipal departments, three of whom are currently employed.

“As we continue to build trust between the community and law enforcement, it is critical that our residents understand that we will hold officers accountable if they act in a manner that is contrary to their duties,” County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said. “The release of this list and the greater transparency into law enforcement misconduct that comes as a result of Anton’s Law are important steps to ensure public trust and confidence in law enforcement.”

Baltimore City’s list includes 91 officers with several from the Gun Trace Task Force who were convicted of abuse of power charges in federal court.