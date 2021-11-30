Chimney fire causes over $900,000 in damages to Potomac home

Montgomery County firefighters were called to a residence on the 9000 block of Holly Leaf Lane around 4 p.m. Monday after the homeowners and a passerby saw flames spreading on the roof, near the chimney.

Two Potomac, Maryland, residents are displaced after a fire tore through their home’s roof Monday afternoon, causing nearly $1 million in overall damages.

An investigation revealed the fireplace had been lit since earlier that afternoon. The residents discovered their roof was burning after hearing a noise, and evacuated to safety.

ICYMI ~4P Holly Leaf Lane, Potomac, @mcfrs units arrived on scene & fire involved the roof of a large home, all occupants got out, the fire is under control pic.twitter.com/l245vwXH41 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 29, 2021

Someone nearby noticed the fire and dialed 911.

About 65 firefighters responded to the scene, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said.

There were no injuries.

Property damage is estimated at over $900,000.