Chimney fire causes over $900,000 in damages to Potomac home

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

November 30, 2021, 7:36 AM

A fire in Potomac caused more than $900,000 in damages. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue)

Two Potomac, Maryland, residents are displaced after a fire tore through their home’s roof Monday afternoon, causing nearly $1 million in overall damages.

Montgomery County firefighters were called to a residence on the 9000 block of Holly Leaf Lane around 4 p.m. Monday after the homeowners and a passerby saw flames spreading on the roof, near the chimney.

An investigation revealed the fireplace had been lit since earlier that afternoon. The residents discovered their roof was burning after hearing a noise, and evacuated to safety.

Someone nearby noticed the fire and dialed 911.

About 65 firefighters responded to the scene, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said.

There were no injuries.

Property damage is estimated at over $900,000.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

