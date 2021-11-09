$250K Germantown apartment fire caused by cigarette butts in plastic bin

A fire in Montgomery County put two adults and a child out of their apartment on Grey Eagle Court in Germantown, Maryland, early Tuesday.
The fire that happened around 3:45 a.m. involved the balconies of two apartments. No one was hurt.
Pete Piringer, spokesman for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service, said in a tweet that a few hours before the fire, cigarette butts were discarded into an plastic bin.
Grey Eagle Ct, occupants smoked a few hours before fire & butts placed into plastic bin used to collect discarded smoking materials. Occupants awakened & heard a noise (balcony on fire) & attempted to fight fire for a brief time period before evacuating building. pic.twitter.com/JiHUktA0Ph
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 9, 2021
The fire department wasn’t notified right away about the fire because someone tried to tried to fight the blaze before calling 911, something Piringer said is a “no no.”
The damages total about $250,000.
Below is a map of the area.