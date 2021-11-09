CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC welcomes vaccinated travelers | 'Is it Normal Yet?': Vaccines for kids | Montgomery Co. focuses on vaccinating children | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » $250K Germantown apartment fire…

$250K Germantown apartment fire caused by cigarette butts in plastic bin

Acacia James | ajames@wtop.com

November 9, 2021, 7:40 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A fire in Montgomery County put two adults and a child out of their apartment on Grey Eagle Court in Germantown, Maryland, early Tuesday.

The fire that happened around 3:45 a.m. involved the balconies of two apartments. No one was hurt.

Pete Piringer, spokesman for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service, said in a tweet that a few hours before the fire, cigarette butts were discarded into an plastic bin.

The fire department wasn’t notified right away about the fire because someone tried to tried to fight the blaze before calling 911, something Piringer said is a “no no.”

The damages total about $250,000.

Below is a map of the area.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

SSA employees will begin new telework schedules, reopen offices in early January

GSA begins selling 11 high-value federal properties board deems underutilized

Nominee to be VA’s new CIO would inherit new cyber strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up