Video released in 2 Silver Spring shootings

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, have released video evidence from two recent shootings in Silver Spring.

Both shootings happened on the same block of Fenton Street – the 8300 block, at Thayer Avenue about a block east of Georgia Avenue – and about 24 hours apart, but the police said they’re not related.

The first happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 16, when three people in a white Nissan Sentra stopped at a gas station and shot at a group of people across the street. No one was hurt, but several buildings and vehicles were hit, the police said.

On Tuesday, they released video of two suspects.

The second shooting happened at about 3:20 a.m. on Oct. 17. A Silver Spring man was standing at his car at a parking lot when another man approached him and pointed a gun. The two fought, and the Silver Spring man was shot as he tried to run away. He suffered what the police called life-threatening injuries and is currently in stable condition at a hospital, the police said.

The police are asking anyone with more information to call them at 240-773-6870.