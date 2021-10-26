Coronavirus News: Variants affecting employers' plans | New international travel requirements | Spooky but COVID Safe | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Video released in 2…

Video released in 2 Silver Spring shootings

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

October 26, 2021, 3:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, have released video evidence from two recent shootings in Silver Spring.

Both shootings happened on the same block of Fenton Street – the 8300 block, at Thayer Avenue about a block east of Georgia Avenue – and about 24 hours apart, but the police said they’re not related.

The first happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 16, when three people in a white Nissan Sentra stopped at a gas station and shot at a group of people across the street. No one was hurt, but several buildings and vehicles were hit, the police said.

On Tuesday, they released video of two suspects.

The second shooting happened at about 3:20 a.m. on Oct. 17. A Silver Spring man was standing at his car at a parking lot when another man approached him and pointed a gun. The two fought, and the Silver Spring man was shot as he tried to run away. He suffered what the police called life-threatening injuries and is currently in stable condition at a hospital, the police said.

The police are asking anyone with more information to call them at 240-773-6870.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Are 2 associations’ questions to GSA about cloud efforts premature or discerning?

2 border agents - of 60 - are fired for offensive Facebook posts

Federal employees used 58% of special emergency paid leave fund for COVID-19

FDA takes hands-on approach to upskill workforce under data modernization action plan

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up