Sunday morning shooting in downtown Silver Spring leaves 1 critically injured

A Silver Spring, Maryland, man is in critical condition following a shooting in the early hours of Sunday morning. And according to Montgomery County Police, it was the second shooting in as many days at the same Silver Spring address.

Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning, police responding to a shooting at the 8300 block of Fenton Street found a 35-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Sunday morning’s shooting follows a Saturday morning shooting that took place around the same time at the same location. When officers responded to that report, they found a number of homes, businesses and cars had been struck by gunfire. No one was injured in that initial shooting.

Police believe the two shootings are connected and ask anyone in the neighborhood who might have surveillance footage or anyone with information to contact them by calling the 3rd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6870.

Below is a map of where the shooting happened: