Coronavirus News: Prince William Co. schools approving overtime for staff | CDC approves expanded booster rollout | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » 'Unacceptable' behavior prompts new…

‘Unacceptable’ behavior prompts new Montgomery Co. schools’ sports safety rules

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com
Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

October 22, 2021, 7:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Montgomery County Public Schools, Maryland’s largest public school district, is out with new safety rules for sports competitions in an aim to keep fans and spectators safe and under control.

The move comes after a fight last Friday at Seneca Valley High School, which was hosting rival Northwest High School. The ruckus involved a large group of students in which one student ended up in the hospital. Montgomery County Public Schools said such incidents “are entirely unacceptable.”

“The Athletics programs at MCPS are designed to support and enhance the academic experience for our students and help build school and community spirit. Each week, our students participate in and attend hundreds of athletic contests, and they almost always demonstrate the respect and sportsmanship that we expect,” Montgomery County Public Schools said in a statement.

Increasing the presence of police officers, school security personnel and other staff, along with enhanced lighting and “limiting the number of attendees, rescheduling events to weekend days, and/or changing event start times” are some of the steps MCPS said it would take when appropriate “at events where large crowds are expected.”

Requiring student IDs for attendance and requiring elementary and middle school students to be accompanied by a parent or guardian, along with possibly closing concession stands are other steps MCPS said it could take.

“It is our hope that these measures will help to eliminate any future problems at athletic events,” said Montgomery County Public Schools.

The school system added that along with county leadership, it “will review each large event to determine the necessary safety measures and those will be communicated by the school.”

Quince Orchard and Northwest high schools said they are changing the time of Friday’s game to 4:30 p.m. A statement from the schools said the change is in collaboration with Montgomery County Public Schools and the county police department.

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DHS cyber talent system set to go live with ‘around 150 positions’ next month

Senators seek 'guardrails' on expanded subpoena power for inspectors general

DoD civilians will be suspended without pay and then fired if they do not get vaccinated

VHA begins disciplinary process for employees who haven't responded to vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up