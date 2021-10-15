Coronavirus News: Manassas school reopens in-person classes next week | DC sets rent relief application deadline | FDA endorses booster for J&J vaccine | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Fight at a Montgomery Co. high school football game sends boy to the hospital, police say

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

October 15, 2021, 11:25 PM

A teenage boy is in the hospital after a fight broke out during a high school football game in Montgomery County, Maryland, Friday night.

According to Montgomery County police, the fight occurred around 9 p.m. at Seneca Valley High School in Germantown. At the time of the incident, Seneca Valley’s football team was playing against Northwest High School.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they learned that a group of people were fighting away from the field.

Rescue crews took a 15-year-old boy to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police say they’re still investigating what led up to the fight.

No arrests have been announced at this time.

Below is a map of where the incident took place.

