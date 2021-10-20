Coronavirus News: FDA OKs mixing vaccines | Montgomery Co. preps for kids vaccine approval | Fairfax unveils schools testing plan | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Following violence at football…

Following violence at football game, 2 Montgomery County HS changing game time

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

October 20, 2021, 8:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Following a recent large fight at a Maryland high school football game, two Montgomery County schools are changing the time of an upcoming game this Friday and limiting who can get in.

The fight last Friday at Seneca Valley High School, which was hosting rival Northwest High School, involved a large group of students in which one ended up in the hospital.

Rescue crews took a 15-year-old boy to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The fight forced the game to be ended in the third quarter after it created “serious and significant interruptions to the safety and security of the event,” Seneca High School Principal Marc Cohen said.

Quince Orchard and Northwest high schools said they are changing the time of Friday’s game between them to 4:30 p.m. A statement from the schools said the change is in collaboration with Montgomery County Public Schools and the county police department.

In addition, all middle and elementary schools student will not be allowed at the game, unless they are with a parent or guardian.

The statement said the changes are being done out of an “abundance of caution.” The school system says Friday’s game is a chance for students to display model behavior, and be part of a positive environment.

Gates will open for spectators starting at 3:30 p.m.

Kyle Cooper

Anchor and reporter Kyle Cooper, has been with WTOP since 1992. Over those 25 years Kyle has worked as a street reporter, editor and anchor. Prior to WTOP Kyle worked at several radio stations in Indiana, and at the Indianapolis Star Newspaper.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Senate appropriators want to add $24B to defense budget in bill

Under new Biden initiative, agencies will do more to educate employees about collective bargaining

Senate Democrats unveil 2022 appropriations bills, back Biden's planned federal pay raise

Labor makes the case that its CIO reporting structure works despite the IG’s doubts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up