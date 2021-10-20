Following violence at football game, 2 Montgomery County HS changing game time

Following a recent large fight at a Maryland high school football game, two Montgomery County schools are changing the time of an upcoming game this Friday and limiting who can get in.

The fight last Friday at Seneca Valley High School, which was hosting rival Northwest High School, involved a large group of students in which one ended up in the hospital.

Rescue crews took a 15-year-old boy to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The fight forced the game to be ended in the third quarter after it created “serious and significant interruptions to the safety and security of the event,” Seneca High School Principal Marc Cohen said.

Quince Orchard and Northwest high schools said they are changing the time of Friday’s game between them to 4:30 p.m. A statement from the schools said the change is in collaboration with Montgomery County Public Schools and the county police department.

In addition, all middle and elementary schools student will not be allowed at the game, unless they are with a parent or guardian.

The statement said the changes are being done out of an “abundance of caution.” The school system says Friday’s game is a chance for students to display model behavior, and be part of a positive environment.

Gates will open for spectators starting at 3:30 p.m.