Student assaulted at Churchill High School, teenager arrested

A Winston Churchill High School student was injured Wednesday after a student from another high school walked onto campus and allegedly assaulted her, according to police.

Montgomery County police said a 17-year-old from Walt Whitman High School entered Churchill High School property at the school’s bus loop and assaulted a female Churchill student.

Other students and a parent tried to intervene, but the 17-year-old threatened them with a knife and fled.

Police said they identified the 17-year-old boy and went to his residence in Potomac, where he was arrested.