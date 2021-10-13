Coronavirus News: When will Montgomery Co. end mask mandate? | Questions on J&J boosters | Cases declining in much of US | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Student assaulted at Churchill High School, teenager arrested

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

October 13, 2021, 8:14 PM

A Winston Churchill High School student was injured Wednesday after a student from another high school walked onto campus and allegedly assaulted her, according to police.

Montgomery County police said a 17-year-old from Walt Whitman High School entered Churchill High School property at the school’s bus loop and assaulted a female Churchill student.

Other students and a parent tried to intervene, but the 17-year-old threatened them with a knife and fled.

Police said they identified the 17-year-old boy and went to his residence in Potomac, where he was arrested.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

