Montgomery Co. Police call attention to cold case on 50th anniversary of sheriff’s murder

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

October 23, 2021, 9:51 AM

Captain James Tappen Hall was found murdered in Montgomery County in 1971. (Courtesy Montgomery County Police Department)

Fifty years after a deputy was found dead in Rockville, Maryland, Montgomery County Police are asking the public for information that may lead to the arrest of his killer.

The Montgomery County Police Cold Case Unit are continuing to investigate the unsolved murder of Montgomery County Special Deputy Sheriff, Captain James Hall.

At approximately 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, October 23, 1971, witnesses entered the Manor Country Club in the 1400 block of Carrolton Road. They reported that there was a man lying facedown in the parking lot with a head injury.

When police and fire rescue responded, they found Hall suffering from a gunshot wound to his head.

Hall was transported to an area hospital where he died three days later on October 26. He was 53 years old.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said that he was working at the Manor Country Club that day.

Hall was married and had two children and first became a Special Deputy Sheriff for Montgomery County in 1958 with his first assignment at Glen Echo Amusement Park, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

He played for a minor league team, Capitol Transit and coached youth baseball teams and was also an active member of the Kensington Volunteer Fire Department, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Montgomery County Police urge anyone who has any information about the murder case to call the Major Crimes Division Cold Case Unit at 240-773-5070.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

