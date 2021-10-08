Coronavirus News: DC anticipates improvement in school virus testing | National Zoo animals recover | What's driving increase in vaccines? | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Montgomery Co. man receives 42 years in prison for role in White Oak double homicide

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

October 8, 2021, 10:14 PM

A man from Silver Spring, Maryland, was sentenced Friday to 42 years in prison for his role in the murder of two people in White Oak in 2019.

Noah Barnett, 21, pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact to the first-degree murder deaths of 23-year-old Jordan Radway, of Laurel, and 24-year-old Christian Roberts of Silver Spring.

The pair were found dead on Jan. 28, 2019 having been shot to death execution-style in a crashed car in White Oak.

According to court documents, an investigation found that Barnett had put two of his contacts, Andy Panton and Dontaye Hunt, in touch with Radway and Roberts for the purpose of robbing them during a drug deal.

Panton and Hunt met with the victims under the guise of buying $600 worth of marijuana, but the pair had already decided on robbing them beforehand using firearms. During the robbery, Panton shot and killed Radway and Roberts.

After the shooting, Panton and Hunt went to Barnett’s residence and told him about the shooting. They then gave Barnett an ounce of the marijuana they had stolen and left.

Barnett received eight years for the accessory charge, and 17 years each for two charges relating to the robbery for a total of 42 years.

Hunt and Panton were convicted of first-degree murder in September 2021 and face consecutive life sentences.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

