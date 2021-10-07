Montgomery Co. crews dealt with 4 Gaithersburg fires on Thursday morning

MCFRS spokesman Pete Piringer said no one was hurt, and it is unclear if the four fires firefighters put out overnight were connected.

Fire crews in Gaithersburg, Maryland, had a busy early Thursday morning, fighting a series of four fires within a half-hour span.

It began around 1:30 a.m. when units with the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service were called to a home on Divot Road, just off Watkins Mill Road, where a shed and a fence had caught fire.

Ten minutes later, another house caught fire on Dellcastle Road near Watkins Mill Road — just a mile away.

Minutes after that, a vehicle went up in flames two miles down Watkins Mill Road on Travis Avenue.

The series of fires ended around 2 a.m. when crews doused flames at several business at a strip mall along South Frederick Avenue, near East Diamond Avenue.

