Montgomery Co. crews dealt with 4 Gaithersburg fires on Thursday morning

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

October 7, 2021, 5:27 AM

Fire crews in Gaithersburg, Maryland, had a busy early Thursday morning, fighting a series of four fires within a half-hour span.

It began around 1:30 a.m. when units with the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service were called to a home on Divot Road, just off Watkins Mill Road, where a shed and a fence had caught fire.

Ten minutes later, another house caught fire on Dellcastle Road near Watkins Mill Road — just a mile away.

Minutes after that, a vehicle went up in flames two miles down Watkins Mill Road on Travis Avenue.

The series of fires ended around 2 a.m. when crews doused flames at several business at a strip mall along South Frederick Avenue, near East Diamond Avenue.

MCFRS spokesman Pete Piringer said no one was hurt, and it is unclear if the fires were connected.

