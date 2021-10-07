Montgomery Co. crews dealt with 4 Gaithersburg fires on Thursday morning

Fire crews in Gaithersburg, Maryland, had a busy early Thursday morning, fighting a series of four fires within a half-hour span.
It began around 1:30 a.m. when units with the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service were called to a home on Divot Road, just off Watkins Mill Road, where a shed and a fence had caught fire.
Ten minutes later, another house caught fire on Dellcastle Road near Watkins Mill Road — just a mile away.
Minutes after that, a vehicle went up in flames two miles down Watkins Mill Road on Travis Avenue.
The series of fires ended around 2 a.m. when crews doused flames at several business at a strip mall along South Frederick Avenue, near East Diamond Avenue.
MCFRS spokesman Pete Piringer said no one was hurt, and it is unclear if the fires were connected.
8 E Diamond Ave — Commercial Building — Fire through the roof of a strip mall upon arrival. @mcfrs PE703 1st to arrive on scene initially knocked some visible fire from the outside, otherwise fire thru roof/overhang assembly & attic space, bulk of fire knocked down https://t.co/2KEtMdiLwN pic.twitter.com/OoTcTQsoyq
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) October 7, 2021