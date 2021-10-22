Coronavirus News: Prince William Co. schools approving overtime for staff | CDC approves expanded booster rollout | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Mass transit options proposed…

Mass transit options proposed for Md.’s I-270 corridor

Nick Iannelli | niannelli@wtop.com

October 22, 2021, 7:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

As the Montgomery County’s planning department rolled out recommendations for reducing traffic congestion along Maryland’s Interstate 270 corridor, planners said additional mass transit options should be considered, including dedicated bus lanes.

Map of I-270 corridor
CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE: Map of I-270 corridor. (Courtesy Montgomery Planning)

The dedicated bus lanes would help “connect communities and employment centers along and across the I-270 corridor,” county planners said in a comprehensive study.

“Communities and employment centers along I-270 are not well-served by high-quality, frequent, and reliable transit today,” according to the study.

Under the recommendations, dedicated bus lanes would be formed around I-270 in the Clarksburg, Germantown and Gaithersburg areas. They would work in conjunction with Bus Rapid Transit systems that are already being developed for Md. 355/Rockville Pike and Md. 586/Veirs Mill Road.

“The recommended network allows buses to efficiently divert off the highway to serve points of local demand,” according to the study.

Planners said the lanes would “maximize the value of infrastructure currently advancing” and would “provide various means of accessing WMATA’s Metrorail Red Line.”

Metro is another topic that planners addressed in the study, saying a long-term goal would be to extend the Red Line for eight additional miles from the Shady Grove station to Germantown.

That would include three additional stops:

  • Old Town Gaithersburg;
  • Md. 124/Fairgrounds;
  • Germantown Town Center.

“The Red Line Extension is not without challenges,” planners noted, saying the cost of the project would be roughly $1.4 billion.

It would require cooperation with CSX and WMATA, and would likely need financial support through federal funding, according to the study.

“WMATA is focused on bringing the system’s core into a state of good repair and is reluctant to consider extensions without a clear understanding of financial implications and downstream passenger capacity,” planners said.

“The benefits of this recommendation can only be realized through intentional, long-term planning and significant interagency coordination across various levels of government.”

The planning department’s recommendations are expected to be submitted to the Montgomery County Council by the end of the year.

Nick Iannelli

Nick Iannelli can be heard covering developing and breaking news stories on WTOP.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DHS cyber talent system set to go live with ‘around 150 positions’ next month

True costs of troubled VA EHR project are 'no longer clear,' appropriators concede

Senators seek 'guardrails' on expanded subpoena power for inspectors general

Senate Democrats push for more racial and gender diversity in TSP investment options

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up