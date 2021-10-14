Maryland woman charged in Pike and Rose hit-and-run

The crash happened last week in a parking lot in North Bethesda’s Pike and Rose development.

A Frederick County, Maryland, woman is out on bond Thursday morning after she allegedly hit a woman, critically injuring her, and then drove off.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 in a parking lot at North Bethesda’s Pike and Rose development.

Montgomery County police said 21-year-old Natalie Nicole Quiroz, a resident of Brunswick, quickly drove off in her black Nissan after striking several people, including 24-year-old Vanessa Moya — who ended up underneath Quiroz’s car.

Witnesses said Quiroz then drove through the gate of the parking lot and left the scene.

Moya was left with multiple, serious injuries.

Quiroz turned herself in on Tuesday and is facing more than a half-dozen charges, including first-degree assault and reckless driving.

