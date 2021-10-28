Coronavirus News: Antidepressant shows promise for treating early COVID | Pandemic led to record pro bono hours in DC | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Man convicted in Germantown 2019 road rage shooting

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

October 28, 2021, 3:49 PM

A man was found guilty Thursday of a 2019 road rage shooting in Germantown, Maryland.

D’Andre Wall, 30, of Germantown, was found guilty of attempted second-degree murder and use of a handgun in a violent crime, the office of Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy said in a statement.

On Aug. 8, 2019, Wall’s car was cut off in an apartment complex on Crystal Hill Circle, where he lived, charging documents said. He followed the car, and when it stopped, he and the other car’s driver and passenger argued. The next time the driver stopped, Wall pulled up again and displayed a gun, the documents said, and then got out of his car and shot at the other car, injuring a passenger.

Wall has a sentencing hearing Jan. 10. He’s facing up to 40 years in prison on the attempted murder charge and 20 on the handgun charge.

“Firing a weapon in a neighborhood in the middle of the day over a matter of pride or disrespect is inexcusable,” McCarthy said in a statement. “This act of violence stemming from road rage led to a young woman nearly losing her life. We thank her for her courage in participating in the trial and look forward to a lengthy prison sentence for D’Andre Wall.”

Wall is the nephew of basketball player John Wall, who at the time was one of the Washington Wizards. McCarthy’s office released what it said were texts between the two men, in which D’Andre Wall sends John Wall an email alert about the shooting and says he “might need a lawyer.”

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

DAndre Wall

