Suspect pleads guilty to 2019 Chevy Chase rape, sentencing set for Dec.

A man has pleaded guilty to a 2019 rape in Chevy Chase, Maryland, in which a woman said her last memory of the evening was consuming a drink in a shot glass provided by the suspect.

Forty-eight-year-old Philip Mauricio Kantor, a Boyds resident, pleaded guilty Tuesday in the Montgomery County Circuit Court to two counts of second-degree rape and one count of third-degree sex offense.

The Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office said Kantor is scheduled to be sentenced in December to an agreed-upon 20-year prison term.

In Jan. 2019, a woman told police she accepted drinks from Kantor at the Clyde’s of Chevy Chase restaurant and wound up in his apartment, feeling paralyzed and unable to move.

Following his arrest and subsequent news coverage of the case, three other women stepped forward. Two of the women provided police descriptions of similar encounters of drinking with Kantor and then blacking out. One of the incidents dated back to 2007.

After serving his prison sentence, Kantor must register as a sex offender for life.