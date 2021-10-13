Coronavirus News: COVID-19 vaccines for kids in Montgomery Co. | What percentage of the DMV is vaccinated? | Next booster shots on FDA's agenda | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Suspect pleads guilty to…

Suspect pleads guilty to 2019 Chevy Chase rape, sentencing set for Dec.

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

October 13, 2021, 4:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man has pleaded guilty to a 2019 rape in Chevy Chase, Maryland, in which a woman said her last memory of the evening was consuming a drink in a shot glass provided by the suspect.

Forty-eight-year-old Philip Mauricio Kantor, a Boyds resident, pleaded guilty Tuesday in the Montgomery County Circuit Court to two counts of second-degree rape and one count of third-degree sex offense.

The Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office said Kantor is scheduled to be sentenced in December to an agreed-upon 20-year prison term.

In Jan. 2019, a woman told police she accepted drinks from Kantor at the Clyde’s of Chevy Chase restaurant and wound up in his apartment, feeling paralyzed and unable to move.

Following his arrest and subsequent news coverage of the case, three other women stepped forward. Two of the women provided police descriptions of similar encounters of drinking with Kantor and then blacking out. One of the incidents dated back to 2007.

After serving his prison sentence, Kantor must register as a sex offender for life.

Dick Uliano

Whether anchoring the news inside the Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center or reporting from the scene in Maryland, Virginia or the District, Dick Uliano is always looking for the stories that really impact people's lives.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Customs and Border Protection uses large toolbox for identity and access management

JAIC thinks AI might solve DoD's struggles with contract writing systems

Fast & Furious:The Biden administration’s cybersecurity series

IPPS-A-connected talent management initiatives still on track despite delay

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up