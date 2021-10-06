From stalking to a fatal stabbing: Montgomery Co. man convicted of murder

A Silver Spring, Maryland, man faces up to 40 years in prison after he was convicted of second-degree murder in Montgomery County Circuit court.

A Silver Spring, Maryland, man faces up to 40 years in prison after he was convicted of second-degree murder in Montgomery County Circuit court.

Prosecutors said Denzel Kasaka, 23, spent the day of June 14, 2020, following his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend, Jose Augusto Ruiz, 20, tracking them first on social media and then in real life.

That same day, Kasaka sent a text saying in part, “It’s not gonna end well.”

At around 10 p.m. that night, Kasaka who had followed the couple to Ruiz’s home in Silver Spring, confronted him, and the two got into a fistfight.

At some point, Kasaka went back to his car and got a knife. Prosecutors said he stabbed Ruiz, who later died at an area hospital.

Kasaka is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 18, 2022.