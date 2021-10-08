Montgomery Co. to consider providing aid for human trafficking survivors

Montgomery County, Maryland, is considering additional spending for programs that help survivors of human trafficking.

Montgomery County, Maryland, is considering additional spending for programs that help survivors of human trafficking.

The Montgomery County Council’s Health and Human Services Committee will take up a supplemental appropriation on Monday of $300,000 to go toward a partnership that provides housing and job help for people who’ve escaped forced labor or sex trafficking.

The University of Maryland’s Support, Advocacy, Freedom and Empowerment Center for Human Trafficking Survivors (SAFE Center) will make a presentation during the work season. Under the proposal, the supplement will fund a partnership with the SAFE Center and the county to provide rehousing assistance for victims in the Continuum of Care program.

The supplement would help cover housing assistance for up to one year and services for two years. Among the services included are helping with creating resumes, mock interviews, GED preparation and access to job fairs.

Since 2016, the University of Maryland’s SAFE Center has helped more than 240 human trafficking survivors. In the appropriation under consideration, nine individuals and six families could benefit from the housing program.

The county council first introduced the supplement Tuesday. It is scheduled for a public hearing and possible vote on Oct. 19.

Read the memorandum on the county council’s website.