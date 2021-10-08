Coronavirus News: DC anticipates improvement in school virus testing | National Zoo animals recover | What's driving increase in vaccines? | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery Co. to consider…

Montgomery Co. to consider providing aid for human trafficking survivors

Kate Ryan | kryan@wtop.com

October 8, 2021, 11:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Montgomery County, Maryland, is considering additional spending for programs that help survivors of human trafficking.

The Montgomery County Council’s Health and Human Services Committee will take up a supplemental appropriation on Monday of $300,000 to go toward a partnership that provides housing and job help for people who’ve escaped forced labor or sex trafficking.

The University of Maryland’s Support, Advocacy, Freedom and Empowerment Center for Human Trafficking Survivors (SAFE Center) will make a presentation during the work season. Under the proposal, the supplement will fund a partnership with the SAFE Center and the county to provide rehousing assistance for victims in the Continuum of Care program.

The supplement would help cover housing assistance for up to one year and services for two years. Among the services included are helping with creating resumes, mock interviews, GED preparation and access to job fairs.

Since 2016, the University of Maryland’s SAFE Center has helped more than 240 human trafficking survivors. In the appropriation under consideration, nine individuals and six families could benefit from the housing program.

The county council first introduced the supplement Tuesday. It is scheduled for a public hearing and possible vote on Oct. 19.

Read the memorandum on the county council’s website.

Kate Ryan

As a member of the award-winning WTOP News, Kate is focused on state and local government. Her focus has always been on how decisions made in a council chamber or state house affect your house. She's also covered breaking news, education and more.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Army delays huge IT personnel system rollout by nearly a year

After underreporting billions, VA will launch new initiative to review EHR's costs

Secretive satellite agency opens up to industry with new contract vehicle

DoD takes large step in changing operations, business for a world affected by climate change

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up