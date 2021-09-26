Gallons of sewage pour into Montgomery Co. creek after pipe collapse

Water crews are warning residents to stay away from a portion of Seneca Creek after a sewage pipe collapsed.

Water crews are warning residents to stay away from a portion of Seneca Creek in Germantown, Maryland, after a sewage pipe collapsed. WSSC Water said over 10,000 gallons are expected to overflow into the stream.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. Friday in between Dawson Farm Road and Porterfield Way in a heavily wooded area, according to a release.

Crews worked to access the spot where the 30-inch pipe collapsed but told our news partners at NBC4 the heavily wooded terrain made repairs difficult. No word on when the pipe will be fixed.

It is unknown what exactly caused the collapse, but the location has seen problems before. The same section of pipe collapsed last November and caused thousands of gallons to spill into Seneca creek.

If you live in the area you can still drink from the tap. WSSC said drinking water hasn’t been affected by the spill.

WSSC Water notified the Maryland Department of the Environment and the Montgomery County health departments.